StockNews.com Lowers B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Free Report) (TSE:BTO) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BTG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $4.25 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a report on Friday, September 29th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, B2Gold currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.42.

B2Gold Price Performance

BTG opened at $3.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.97. B2Gold has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $4.40.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $470.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.73 million. B2Gold had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.26%.

Institutional Trading of B2Gold

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in B2Gold by 140.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 48.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of B2Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of B2Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of B2Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Featured Stories

