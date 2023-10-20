Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stock Position Raised by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co lifted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,082 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 39.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its position in Stryker by 2.7% in the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in Stryker by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 6,307 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.30.

Stryker Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of SYK stock opened at $268.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $278.92 and a 200-day moving average of $285.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $205.43 and a 12-month high of $306.93. The company has a market capitalization of $101.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.95.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 42.37%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

