Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 174,370 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 209,082 shares.The stock last traded at $16.45 and had previously closed at $16.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Suburban Propane Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Suburban Propane Partners from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th.

Suburban Propane Partners Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $278.63 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Suburban Propane Partners news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $64,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,593.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Suburban Propane Partners

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 104,015.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,827,339 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,014,439,000 after acquiring an additional 66,763,153 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $20,323,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 2,343.0% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 717,007 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,612,000 after purchasing an additional 687,658 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 70.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 591,483 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,026,000 after buying an additional 244,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 4,041.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 235,298 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after buying an additional 229,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates through four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane for space heating, water heating, cooking, and clothes drying in the residential and commercial markets; for use as a motor fuel in internal combustion engines to power over-the-road vehicles, forklifts, and stationary engines, as well as to fire furnaces as a cutting gas to the industrial customers; and for tobacco curing, crop drying, poultry brooding, and weed control in the agricultural markets.

Featured Articles

