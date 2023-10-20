Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $21.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Sunrun traded as low as $9.55 and last traded at $10.04, with a volume of 3284710 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.58.

RUN has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial lowered shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $27.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.55.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunrun

In other news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $27,537.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 410,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,488,111. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $60,037.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,401,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,134,985.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $27,537.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 410,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,488,111. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,457 shares of company stock valued at $287,987 over the last ninety days. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 3,750.0% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 153.8% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 735.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 2.35.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.59. Sunrun had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $590.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Sunrun Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Featured Stories

