Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%.

Synchrony Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Synchrony Financial has a payout ratio of 18.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Synchrony Financial to earn $5.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.8%.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $28.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.59. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $26.59 and a 1-year high of $40.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.68.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 15,015 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $525,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 15,015 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $525,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 36,610 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $1,263,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 565,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,500,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $372,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 365,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,708,000 after buying an additional 64,974 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 539,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,768,000 after buying an additional 25,766 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.07.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

