Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Syneos Health Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ SYNH opened at $42.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.29 and a beta of 1.58. Syneos Health has a 1 year low of $22.89 and a 1 year high of $52.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.62.
Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 1.31%. Research analysts anticipate that Syneos Health will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Syneos Health
Syneos Health Company Profile
Syneos Health, Inc, operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in Phase I to IV of clinical development.
