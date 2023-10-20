Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Syneos Health Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SYNH opened at $42.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.29 and a beta of 1.58. Syneos Health has a 1 year low of $22.89 and a 1 year high of $52.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.62.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 1.31%. Research analysts anticipate that Syneos Health will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Syneos Health

Syneos Health Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 0.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 12.0% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 33.9% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 1.3% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 11.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Syneos Health, Inc, operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in Phase I to IV of clinical development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.