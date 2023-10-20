Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Price Target Lowered to $34.00 at Raymond James

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 33.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SNV. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Synovus Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

Shares of SNV stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.53. The company had a trading volume of 355,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,351. Synovus Financial has a 12 month low of $25.19 and a 12 month high of $44.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.22 and its 200 day moving average is $29.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.39.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $550.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Synovus Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synovus Financial will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synovus Financial news, major shareholder Eli Samaha acquired 4,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $91,998.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,692,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,393,028.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 235,921 shares of company stock worth $5,045,263. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 138.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Synovus Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 76.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

