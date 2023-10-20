Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $17.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 43.31%. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing updated its Q4 2023 guidance to EPS.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE TSM traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.23. 3,806,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,056,887. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $110.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.37 and a 200 day moving average of $93.59. The stock has a market cap of $478.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.4724 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 18,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.9% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 7,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSM. StockNews.com lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

