Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Posts Earnings Results

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $17.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 43.31% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing updated its Q4 2023 guidance to EPS.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,495,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,059,670. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.59. The stock has a market cap of $474.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $110.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4724 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.26%.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.67.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.
