Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $17.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 43.31%. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing updated its Q4 2023 guidance to EPS.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,216,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,052,136. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $110.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.59. The firm has a market cap of $479.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4724 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.26%.

TSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Castleark Management LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 20,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $987,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.6% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 22,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at $16,056,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

