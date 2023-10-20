Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Shares Sold by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,471 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TAK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 324.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,699,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593,286 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,242,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,755,000 after purchasing an additional 509,886 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,908,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,416,000 after purchasing an additional 72,745 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,021,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,265,000 after purchasing an additional 842,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,973,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,002,000 after purchasing an additional 109,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from $14.20 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st.

Shares of NYSE:TAK opened at $14.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 52-week low of $12.28 and a 52-week high of $17.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.85. The company has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.60.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 12.54%. As a group, analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Canada, Latin America, Russia, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

