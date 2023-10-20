Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (TARO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 1.52%. The business had revenue of $158.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.00 million.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

Shares of TARO opened at $33.07 on Friday. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a one year low of $22.89 and a one year high of $42.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 58.02 and a beta of 0.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TARO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TARO. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 71.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 126.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 5,988.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 664.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. 11.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

