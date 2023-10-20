TC Energy Co. to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for TC Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, October 18th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now anticipates that the pipeline company will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.57. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.19 per share.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). TC Energy had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TC Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of TC Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on TC Energy from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

NYSE:TRP opened at $34.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.80 billion, a PE ratio of 47.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.83. TC Energy has a 52-week low of $32.51 and a 52-week high of $49.51.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in TC Energy by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 48,543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 11,222 shares during the last quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in TC Energy by 16.2% in the first quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 573,365 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,274,000 after purchasing an additional 80,050 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TC Energy during the first quarter valued at $5,119,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in TC Energy by 80.7% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 7,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,179,342 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,873,000 after buying an additional 282,328 shares in the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.702 dividend. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.14%. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 381.94%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

