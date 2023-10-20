Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TELNY. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Telenor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Telenor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Telenor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th.

Get Telenor ASA alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA Stock Performance

Shares of TELNY stock opened at $10.48 on Friday. Telenor ASA has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $12.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.90.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 62.88%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Telenor ASA will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Telenor ASA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.4084 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This is a positive change from Telenor ASA’s previous dividend of $0.38. Telenor ASA’s payout ratio is 17.56%.

About Telenor ASA

(Get Free Report

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging. Its fixed services consist of telephony, Internet and TV, and leased lines, as well as data and managed services; and broadcasting and data communication services through satellite, terrestrial radio, and TV transmission.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Telenor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.