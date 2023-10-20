Telsey Advisory Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Free Report) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for adidas in a report released on Tuesday, October 17th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.17 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.19. The consensus estimate for adidas’ current full-year earnings is ($0.58) per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for adidas’ FY2025 earnings at $4.23 EPS.

ADDYY has been the subject of several other research reports. Societe Generale raised adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America raised shares of adidas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, adidas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.13.

ADDYY stock opened at $91.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.11. adidas has a 12-month low of $45.48 and a 12-month high of $102.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. adidas had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in adidas by 111.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of adidas in the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its position in shares of adidas by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of adidas by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in adidas by 22.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle east, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand.

