Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target Cut to $71.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $71.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 26.11% from the stock’s previous close.

THC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Stephens lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.35.

THC stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $56.30. 100,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,451,848. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $85.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.63 and a 200-day moving average of $71.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.15.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 434.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 236.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

