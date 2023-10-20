Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 415,288 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,727 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.41% of Teradata worth $22,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Teradata by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Teradata by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 126,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after buying an additional 67,557 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Teradata by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 9,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 6.8% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 60,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teradata alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TDC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. TheStreet downgraded Teradata from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Teradata from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Teradata from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Teradata from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.90.

Teradata Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDC opened at $44.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.28, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Teradata Co. has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $57.73.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Teradata had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 32.47%. The business had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Teradata’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Teradata

In other news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 7,500 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $332,925.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 517,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,993,886.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $332,925.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 517,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,993,886.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hillary Ashton sold 1,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $83,016.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,112,471.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,324 shares of company stock worth $3,746,914. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Profile

(Free Report)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.