TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Rating Reiterated by Stifel Canada

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Stifel Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WULF. B. Riley reduced their price objective on TeraWulf from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Compass Point began coverage on TeraWulf in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Northland Securities began coverage on TeraWulf in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on TeraWulf in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TeraWulf has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.65.

TeraWulf Price Performance

NASDAQ:WULF opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. TeraWulf has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $4.04.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $15.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.41 million. TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 83.94% and a negative net margin of 254.17%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TeraWulf will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TeraWulf news, CEO Paul B. Prager bought 50,000 shares of TeraWulf stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 2,542.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in TeraWulf by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in TeraWulf by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 6,040 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TeraWulf

(Get Free Report)

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc was founded in 2021 and is based in Easton, Maryland.

Featured Articles

