Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,801 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 0.5% of Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 9.8% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Tesla by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after purchasing an additional 164,789 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in Tesla by 33.4% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Tesla by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $77,767,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total value of $2,816,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,926,883.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total transaction of $265,845.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,862,374.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total value of $2,816,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,926,883.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,565 shares of company stock valued at $12,563,110 in the last three months. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $293.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.26.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $4.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $215.18. The stock had a trading volume of 43,485,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,874,094. The stock has a market capitalization of $682.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.77, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.19.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

