Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $350.00 target price on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TSLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $232.26.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $220.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $698.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $249.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.19. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tesla will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $2,816,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,926,883.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $2,816,415.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $17,926,883.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $1,044,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,275,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,565 shares of company stock valued at $12,563,110. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tesla

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Tesla by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 211,295 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $55,311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares during the period. Pachira Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth $209,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 72.4% during the second quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 0.5% during the second quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,613 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

