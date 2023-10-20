Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 892.9% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on TXN. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Monday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.35.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TXN

Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $151.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.58 and a 200-day moving average of $170.01. The company has a market capitalization of $137.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $150.47 and a 52 week high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 5.72.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.