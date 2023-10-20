Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 892.9% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $150.47. 798,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,980,266. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $150.47 and a twelve month high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The company has a market capitalization of $136.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.01.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

