Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $111.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. 888 reaffirmed a reiterates rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $128.00 to $121.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $118.24.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TXRH

Texas Roadhouse Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $96.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.97. Texas Roadhouse has a 52-week low of $90.38 and a 52-week high of $118.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.99.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.88, for a total value of $217,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,050 shares in the company, valued at $5,340,564. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Texas Roadhouse

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 14.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 11.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 3.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,217,000 after buying an additional 6,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,524 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.