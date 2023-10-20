The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Acquired by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Allstate by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 104,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,578,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Allstate by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 135,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Allstate by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 63,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,046,000 after purchasing an additional 10,271 shares in the last quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Allstate by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on Allstate from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Allstate from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.31.

Allstate Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of ALL stock opened at $124.74 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $100.57 and a 1 year high of $142.15. The stock has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a PE ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.38 and its 200-day moving average is $111.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.83) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 14.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.76) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total value of $174,059.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

