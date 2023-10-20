The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target to $194.00

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TMUS. Barclays raised T-Mobile US from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Cowen raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $182.45.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $137.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. T-Mobile US has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $154.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.47.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $19.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.36 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $490,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,148,004.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $490,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,148,004.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total value of $558,796.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,572.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,453 shares of company stock worth $3,815,631. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T-Mobile US

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $129,888,000 after buying an additional 180,468 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,603,000 after acquiring an additional 77,518 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,649,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

