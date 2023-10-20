The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP reduced its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for approximately 1.4% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $29,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,433.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 138 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 69.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,782 shares in the company, valued at $44,457,330.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on GS. StockNews.com began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $329.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $392.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of GS traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $299.87. 534,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,384,701. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $298.10 and a 1-year high of $389.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $323.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $329.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $98.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.38.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.25 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.24%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

