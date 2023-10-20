The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Price Target to $5.00

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 13.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MCW. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mister Car Wash currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Shares of MCW stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.80. 1,530,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,418,780. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.91. Mister Car Wash has a twelve month low of $5.14 and a twelve month high of $11.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $236.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.54 million. Mister Car Wash had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mister Car Wash will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Mister Car Wash news, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 198,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total value of $1,333,886.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,564,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,257,240.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 672,330 shares of company stock valued at $4,338,358 in the last 90 days. 71.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in Mister Car Wash by 168.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 323,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 202,930 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Mister Car Wash by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 47,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 11,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 9.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 106,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 9,607 shares during the period.

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021. Mister Car Wash, Inc was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

