The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Price Target to $17.00

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on NeoGenomics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens raised NeoGenomics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NeoGenomics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.58.

Shares of NEO stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.76. 154,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,920. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 6.16. NeoGenomics has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.54.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $146.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.22 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 20.79% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. Research analysts predict that NeoGenomics will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 9.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in NeoGenomics by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 67,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 7.0% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 15,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 3.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

