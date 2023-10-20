The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Target Price to $32.00

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 53.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VCYT. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Veracyte from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Veracyte from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.29.

NASDAQ VCYT traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $20.84. 68,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,830. Veracyte has a 12 month low of $14.92 and a 12 month high of $32.40. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -52.10 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.90 and a 200-day moving average of $24.65.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 2.71% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $90.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Veracyte will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VCYT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Veracyte by 92,979.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 35,259,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $898,058,000 after buying an additional 35,221,563 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Veracyte by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,945,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,244 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,477,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Veracyte by 74.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,296,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,199,000 after purchasing an additional 978,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Veracyte by 121.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,049,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,892,000 after purchasing an additional 575,949 shares during the period.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

