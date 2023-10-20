The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) to Buy

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $131.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $132.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $139.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James upgraded D.R. Horton from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $135.47.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $101.22 on Monday. D.R. Horton has a twelve month low of $66.33 and a twelve month high of $132.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.43 and its 200 day moving average is $113.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.56.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $1.08. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.67 EPS. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton will post 13.27 EPS for the current year.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $208,202.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,704.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 345.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

