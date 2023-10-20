The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 246,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,635 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.69% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $27,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 4,208.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hanover Insurance Group Trading Down 3.9 %

NYSE:THG opened at $116.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.66. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $148.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91). The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is -124.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on THG shares. JMP Securities dropped their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $149.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 1,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $142,093.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

