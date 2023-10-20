The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.19-$0.19 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on THG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $149.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $139.71.

Shares of NYSE:THG opened at $116.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.97 and its 200 day moving average is $114.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Hanover Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $148.78.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.91). The Hanover Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently -124.62%.

In related news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 1,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $142,093.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,690,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $472,893,000 after buying an additional 10,204 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,235,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $483,743,000 after acquiring an additional 50,073 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,145,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,421,000 after acquiring an additional 8,158 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 988,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $133,642,000 after acquiring an additional 5,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 948,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $128,123,000 after purchasing an additional 26,394 shares during the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

