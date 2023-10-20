The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in Hershey by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Hershey by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.6% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $191.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $186.63 and a one year high of $276.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $207.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.33.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. Hershey had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $1.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total transaction of $321,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,999,057.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total transaction of $321,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,999,057.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,182 shares of company stock valued at $667,450 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HSY shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on Hershey from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stephens began coverage on Hershey in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Hershey from $263.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Hershey from $252.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.43.

Hershey Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Read More

