The Mosaic Company (MOS) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 6th

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th.

Mosaic has increased its dividend by an average of 47.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Mosaic has a dividend payout ratio of 23.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Mosaic to earn $3.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.5%.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:MOS opened at $36.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.18. Mosaic has a one year low of $31.44 and a one year high of $57.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.20. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mosaic will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MOS has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC upgraded Mosaic from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays cut Mosaic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Mosaic from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Mosaic from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Mosaic to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MOS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mosaic

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,300,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Mosaic by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,614,000 after buying an additional 12,679 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Mosaic by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service bought a new position in Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,360,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mosaic by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,749,000 after buying an additional 111,236 shares in the last quarter. 84.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mosaic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.