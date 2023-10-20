The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 38.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67,651 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $13,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Argent Trust Co raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 28.6% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 8,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.3% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at $29,855,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at $359,411,000,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 106,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,562,000 after buying an additional 17,938 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNC opened at $115.66 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $110.31 and a one year high of $170.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.30 and its 200-day moving average is $123.59. The company has a market capitalization of $46.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.12.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.78 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.03%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $143.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.89.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

