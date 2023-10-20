The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Given New $138.00 Price Target at Stephens

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Stephens from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PNC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a reduce rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $152.89.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $115.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $46.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.59. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $110.31 and a 1 year high of $170.27.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.03%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

