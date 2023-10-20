The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lessened its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the period. Southern accounts for approximately 1.5% of FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Southern were worth $16,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the second quarter worth about $34,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Southern by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 62.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SO stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.92. 889,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,110,750. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.53. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $75.80.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.94%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SO. Bank of America raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Southern in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,674,744. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,674,744. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $99,904.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,878,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,490 shares of company stock worth $1,459,055. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

