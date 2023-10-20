The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $4.76 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Travelers Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 18th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $4.76 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.67. The consensus estimate for Travelers Companies’ current full-year earnings is $11.95 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Travelers Companies’ Q3 2024 earnings at $3.71 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.47 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $17.10 EPS.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $191.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.08.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TRV opened at $163.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. Travelers Companies has a fifty-two week low of $159.21 and a fifty-two week high of $194.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.88.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.42 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 43.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total transaction of $1,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,464,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travelers Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRV. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.