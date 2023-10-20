The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Position Trimmed by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lowered its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 663,313 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,316 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 2.7% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $59,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Walt Disney by 40.3% during the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.40.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.18. 2,143,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,042,443. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $152.20 billion, a PE ratio of 67.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $118.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

