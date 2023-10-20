The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and twenty have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.40.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $83.25 on Friday. Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $118.18. The stock has a market cap of $152.33 billion, a PE ratio of 67.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walt Disney

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 136.9% in the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.