The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,938 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,340,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,044,153. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $118.18. The firm has a market cap of $152.07 billion, a PE ratio of 67.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares in the company, valued at $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.40.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

