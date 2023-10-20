The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,192 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 43,529 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on WMB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Williams Companies Price Performance

WMB opened at $35.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.49. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $36.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.16.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.11%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.