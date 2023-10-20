Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.68

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.68 and last traded at $3.73, with a volume of 59629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.77.

TWKS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Cowen cut Thoughtworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Thoughtworks from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Thoughtworks in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Thoughtworks from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thoughtworks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.31.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $287.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.92 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWKS. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks during the first quarter worth $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Thoughtworks in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Thoughtworks by 662.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Thoughtworks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Thoughtworks by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the period. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

