Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Shares Up 4.8%

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $72.35 and last traded at $72.11. 266,050 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 794,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TDW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Tidewater in a report on Friday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Tidewater from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tidewater in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Tidewater in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tidewater from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.67.

Tidewater Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 76.05 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.74.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $214.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.45 million. Tidewater had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 6.27%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tidewater Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert Robotti purchased 1,135 shares of Tidewater stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.06 per share, for a total transaction of $64,763.10. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,026,792 shares in the company, valued at $172,708,751.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tidewater news, Director Robert Robotti purchased 1,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.06 per share, for a total transaction of $64,763.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,026,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,708,751.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Samuel R. Rubio sold 21,788 shares of Tidewater stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.37, for a total transaction of $1,358,917.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,339,514.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 168,519 shares of company stock worth $10,531,632. Corporate insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDW. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Tidewater in the 1st quarter valued at $2,413,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the first quarter valued at about $393,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tidewater by 24.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Tidewater by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,075,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,388,000 after purchasing an additional 121,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Tidewater during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

About Tidewater

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore crude oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

