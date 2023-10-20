Toast (NYSE:TOST) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at Morgan Stanley

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 56.86% from the company’s current price.

TOST has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Toast from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Toast from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Toast in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Toast from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.06.

NYSE:TOST opened at $17.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.54. Toast has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of -24.40 and a beta of 1.75.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $978.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.06 million. Toast had a negative return on equity of 34.23% and a negative net margin of 11.33%. Toast’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Toast will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stephen Fredette sold 2,282 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $39,957.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,821,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,398,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Stephen Fredette sold 2,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $39,957.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,821,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,398,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Aman Narang sold 124,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $2,697,363.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,393,158 shares in the company, valued at $30,175,802.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 584,235 shares of company stock valued at $11,998,019. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Toast by 365.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Toast in the second quarter worth about $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toast by 277.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Toast by 2,196.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

