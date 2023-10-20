Todd Asset Management LLC Acquires 9,540 Shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 414,173 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,540 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of KB Financial Group worth $15,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 79.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in KB Financial Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in KB Financial Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on KB Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

KB Financial Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:KB opened at $41.88 on Friday. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.49 and a 52-week high of $48.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.56. The stock has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.94.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance.

