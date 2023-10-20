Todd Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,032 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 25,240 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,631,635,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 313.4% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.57.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $10.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.08. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $15.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.87.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 24.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $283,184.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 505,910 shares in the company, valued at $6,015,269.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $283,184.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 505,910 shares in the company, valued at $6,015,269.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 12,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $146,991.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 594,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,116,931.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.