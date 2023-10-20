Todd Asset Management LLC Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Todd Asset Management LLC cut its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,431 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 127.0% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PM. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.42.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $90.68 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.44 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.54. The company has a market cap of $140.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.71.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 127.84%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.58%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

