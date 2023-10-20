Todd Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 407,746 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,090,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 120.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 6,040 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Performance

Shares of BBVA opened at $8.03 on Friday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 1 year low of $4.79 and a 1 year high of $8.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.53. The company has a market capitalization of $47.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Cuts Dividend

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 26.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.1685 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BBVA has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.30.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; leasing, factoring, brokerage, and asset management services; and manages pension and investment funds.

