Todd Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,110 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,081 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 1,538.9% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the first quarter worth about $31,676,265,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 1,361.9% during the first quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Price Performance

MMM opened at $87.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.88. 3M has a twelve month low of $86.33 and a twelve month high of $133.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 38.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -211.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on 3M from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $111.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MMM

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.